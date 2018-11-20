Eight Killed In Eight Separate Road Accidents

Eight people killed in eight separate road accidents in Tanahu, Chitwan, Bara, Plapa, Jumla and Siraya, Bardia and Morang.

According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, Nirmala Tharu, 14, of Thakurbaba Municipality Bardia district died after a bus hit her in Ranipur of east west high way of Bardia district on Monday.

Man Bahadur Rai, 55, of Urlabari Municipality of Morang district died after Tatasumo hit him in near his home in Urlabari Morang. He died at Nuro Hospital Biratnagar.

On sun day six people killed in separate road accidents. According to report, Rabi Majhi, 27, of Byas Municipality 12 of Kamalbari of Tanhu died after his motorbike collided with a bolero jeep.

Sudip Tamang, 18, of Bardaghat Municipality 15 of Nawalparasi, died after a truck hit a motorbike he was driving in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1 in Chitwan district.

Shekh Azim, 25, of Jeetpur Simara SubMunicpality1died after a tractor he was travelling crashed in Jeetpur 18 after driver was unable to control it. Ankit Darji, 1, of Bareng Rural Municipality of Baglung district died after a jeep heading to the Butwal crashed in Ribdikot of Palpa district. Other seven injured in the accidents are undergoing treatment in Palpa Mission Hospital. Dashrath Thapa, 45, of Baitadi Patan, died after a truck he was driving crashed in Rokaya Wada of Kank Sundari Rural Municipality 8. The truck was heading to Mugu from Surkhet.

Amrit Kumar Chaudhari, 35, of Lahan Municipality of Siraha died after an unknown vehicle hit motorbike he was driving.