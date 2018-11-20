Eight Killed In Eight Separate Road Accidents

Eight Killed In Eight Separate Road Accidents

Nov. 20, 2018, 11:01 a.m.

Eight people killed in eight separate road accidents in Tanahu, Chitwan, Bara, Plapa, Jumla and Siraya, Bardia and Morang.

According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, Nirmala Tharu, 14, of Thakurbaba Municipality Bardia district died after a bus hit her in Ranipur of east west high way of Bardia district on Monday.

Man Bahadur Rai, 55, of Urlabari Municipality of Morang district died after Tatasumo hit him in near his home in Urlabari Morang. He died at Nuro Hospital Biratnagar.

On sun day six people killed in separate road accidents. According to report, Rabi Majhi, 27, of Byas Municipality 12 of Kamalbari of Tanhu died after his motorbike collided with a bolero jeep.

Sudip Tamang, 18, of Bardaghat Municipality 15 of Nawalparasi, died after a truck hit a motorbike he was driving in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1 in Chitwan district.

Shekh Azim, 25, of Jeetpur Simara SubMunicpality1died after a tractor he was travelling crashed in Jeetpur 18 after driver was unable to control it. Ankit Darji, 1, of Bareng Rural Municipality of Baglung district died after a jeep heading to the Butwal crashed in Ribdikot of Palpa district. Other seven injured in the accidents are undergoing treatment in Palpa Mission Hospital. Dashrath Thapa, 45, of Baitadi Patan, died after a truck he was driving crashed in Rokaya Wada of Kank Sundari Rural Municipality 8. The truck was heading to Mugu from Surkhet.

Amrit Kumar Chaudhari, 35, of Lahan Municipality of Siraha died after an unknown vehicle hit motorbike he was driving.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Army General Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Nov 20, 2018
Japan Extends the Food Assistance Program to Nepal
Nov 20, 2018
Everest Bank Organized EBL Talent Hunt
Nov 20, 2018
Foreign Minister Gyawali Requested Japanese Assistance In Priority Sector
Nov 20, 2018
U.S. Mission And The Nepali Private Sector Promote Responsible Recruitment
Nov 19, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Police Arrested A Person With Stolen Scooter In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Three Killed By Electric Shocks In Three Districts of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Five Die And 19 Injure In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Two Killed In Road Accident In Kohalpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Police Arrested Six With Three Stolen Motorbikes From Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Four Killed And Four Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

An Alternative Meaning Of Inclusion And How Nepal Should Strategize By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Nov 20, 2018
Indian Army General Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2018
Japan Extends the Food Assistance Program to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2018
Everest Bank Organized EBL Talent Hunt By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2018
Rajinikanth: Akshay Kumar Is The Hero And Villain Of 2.0 By News Desk Nov 20, 2018
Foreign Minister Gyawali Requested Japanese Assistance In Priority Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75