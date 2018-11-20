Everest Bank Organized EBL Talent Hunt

Everest Bank Organized EBL Talent Hunt

Nov. 20, 2018, 9:16 a.m.

Everest Bank is celebrating this year as its 25 years towards the journey by organizing different events. On this Backdrop, the bank has recently organized EBL Talent Hunt for exploring the talents of the staffs. During the event, the competition among the staffs was held in three different categories i.e. Singing, Dancing and Standup Comedy.

Mithila Sharma, renowned artist and KuntiMoktan, renowned singer of the country headed the jury. During the event, Someshwor Seth, CEO of the Bank handed the trophy to the winners and participants of the events.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 9.5 lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as Number 2 bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 86 branches, 3 Extension Counters, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 113 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

