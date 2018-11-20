Foreign Minister Gyawali Requested Japanese Assistance In Priority Sector

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held bilateral meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono today at Ikura House, Tokyo. The overall gamut of bilateral relations was discussed during the meeting. Both leaders expressed their satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations between Nepal and Japan and expressed their commitment to further deepen and expand bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit. Both sides also stressed on the need of exchange of high level visits to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Gyawali shared with his Japanese counterpart about the political gains achieved by Nepal and priorities of the Government of Nepal for economic development of the country. Foreign Minister Gywali requested for the Japanese assistance in the priority sectors such as development and modernization of agriculture, energy, infrastructure development, tourism and human resource development.

The Foreign Minister also requested the Japanese side to facilitate for early operationalization of direct flights of Nepal Airlines between the two countries, to support in making the Visit Nepal Year 2020 successful, open the Japanese labor market for Nepali people and encourage the Japanese investors to invest in Nepal.

The Japanese Foreign Minister assured of the continuity of the Japanese assistance to Nepal. He also assured of the Japanese government’s full support on realizing the goals of “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali” including in the sectors of infrastructure development and connectivity, poverty reduction, development of agriculture, transfer of technology, climate change and disaster mitigation.

The two Foreign Ministers witnessed the signing of Exchange of Notes for grant assistance of 350 million Yen to the Government of Nepal for carrying out the food assistance program in Nepal. Ambassador of Nepal to Japan and Ambassador of Japan to Nepal signed on the Exchange of Notes on behalf of their respective governments.

Earlier today, the Foreign Minister met with Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Takamori Yoshikawa. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister thanked the Government of Japan for its assistance in agricultural sector of Nepal and requested for further support and cooperation in development and modernization, market development and value chain in agriculture sector. He also requested for Japanese cooperation to encourage Japanese investors to invest and transfer of technology in organic farming. The Japanese Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries assured of enhanced level of Japanese government’s support as per the need in agricultural sector of Nepal.

The Foreign Minister also had a meeting with Toshihiro Nikai, the President of Nepal-Japan Parliamentary Friendship League and Secretary General of Liberal Democratic Party today. While highlighting the role of Parliamentary groups in strengthening bilateral ties, Hon. Minister stressed on the need of exchange of visits between the parliamentarians of the two countries.

Minister Nikai assured of the continuity of Japanese support to Nepal. On behalf of the Federal Parliament of Nepal Minister extended a cordial invitation to Nikai to visit Nepal. On the occasion, many members of the Japan-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship League were present.

Foreign Minister Gyawali had also a meeting with the President of JICA Dr. Shinichi Kitaoka. During the meeting, minister Gyawali thanked for the contribution made by JICA in socio-economic development of Nepal and for its humanitarian assistance. He requested the JICA to support Nepal in development and modernization of agriculture, energy, infrastructure development, tourism and human resource development for achieving economic prosperity in Nepal. The President Kitaoka assured of JICA’s continued assistance in the ongoing projects and other priority projects of Nepal.

The Foreign Minister also attended a welcome luncheon program organized by Japan-Nepal Society in his honour. While addressing the progam, Minister thanked the Society for its support in promoting the interest of Nepali community in Japan, the Minister urged the society to act as bridge between Nepal and Japan to further enhance people to people contacts between the two countries and promote Japanese investment in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan Tokyo, While speaking in the programme, the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Norikazu Suzuki assured of Japan’s continued support to Nepal. The President of Japan-Nepal Society Mitsuaki Kozima expressed Society’s continued support to enhance the people to people relations between the two countries and promote the interest of Nepali community in Japan.