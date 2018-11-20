Japan Extends the Food Assistance Program to Nepal

Nov. 20, 2018, 9:20 a.m.

The Government of Japan has agreed to extend Grant Assistance of three hundred and fifty million yen (¥350,000,000), equivalent to about three hundred and fifty six million NRs. to the Government of Nepal for implementing the Food Assistance Program in Japan’s Fiscal Year 2018.

Masamichi Saigo , Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Prativa Rana, Ambassador of Nepal to Japan signed and exchanged Notes in Tokyo, Japan on behalf of their respective governments on 19th November, 2018.

The signing ceremony was held during the visit of the Foreign Minister, Honorable Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, to Japan. The Foreign Ministers of Japan and Nepal, Taro KONO and Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, respectively, were present at the signing ceremony.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan Kathmandu, the Assistance aims to support the Government of Nepal to implement the Food Assistance Program to ensure food security to the Nepali people. The assistance from Japan will enable the Government of Nepal to procure rice and supply those people in need.

