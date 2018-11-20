Rajinikanth: Akshay Kumar Is The Hero And Villain Of 2.0

In a recent interview with Zee Tamil, Superstar Rajinikanth as usual was very generous in his praise of the cast and crew that worked on his upcoming film 2.0 for three years. 2.0 is a sequel to hit 2010 film Enthiran.

“Except for main characters, 2.0 is a completely different film from Enthiran,” he said. “Major Hollywood studios adjusted their prior commitments to work on this project as they were so impressed with the subject of the film.”

He said Akshay Kumar’s supervillain role is more important than his characters Vaseegaran and Chitti. “In 2.0, Akshay is the villain and the hero,” he added. “Chitti and Vaseegaran were needed in this movie (for continuation), that’s why filmmakers put Rajinikanth in this film. Otherwise, Rajinikanth is not needed in this movie.”

The Kaala star appreciated Akshay for his patience and the commitment that he showed for this film. “If I were Akshay Kumar, I would have been fed up of this project. He worked very hard for this film with unimaginable patience. No amount of praise is enough to match his work in the film,” he said. “His character will be talked about very highly after the film’s release.”

The Tamil superstar also revealed that there is a surprise character in the film which will be liked by everyone. “I can’t reveal it right now. But I am sure the audience will enjoy it definitely,” he said in his trademark style.

The trailer of 2.0 was released in the first week of November and took the internet by storm. It garnered a combined 25 million views on digital platforms within 24 hours of its release. 2.0, made by Lyca Productions at the cost of more than Rs 550 crore, will hit the screens on November 29.

Courtesy: The Indian Express