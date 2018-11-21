COAS General Thapa Inaugurated CoAS International Women Football

COAS General Thapa Inaugurated CoAS International Women Football

Nov. 21, 2018, 8:13 p.m.

Chief of The Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa inaugurated Sixth CoAS International Women Football 2075 amid a function at Nepal Army Headquarters’ Football Ground.

Organized with technical support from All Nepal Football Association, 12 teams from Nepal and India are taking part in the tournament. The winner will take shield along with Rs.300, 000.00 cash, runner up R.150, 000.00 and Rs.50000.00 for third.

In the first match, Province 7 defeated province 1 by 2-1.Simiarly, in other match; province 3 beat 4 by 4-1.

Women Football 2.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ABB Hosts Technology Day For Nepalese Companies
Nov 21, 2018
Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission
Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet
Nov 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking
Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari
Nov 21, 2018

More on Sports

Alexander Zverev Beats Novak Djokovic In Two Sets To Win ATP Finals Title By News Desk 2 days, 14 hours ago
South African Cricketer Rhode Opens Cricket Coaching To Nepali Cricketer By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago
Lionel Messi Returns But Barcelona Beaten At Home By Rampant Real Betis By Reuters 1 week, 2 days ago
Pokhara Paltan Wins The PPL Final By News Desk 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Manchester City Powers On, Chelsea Up To 2nd After Win By ASSOCIATED PRESS 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Triumphant Return For Cristiano Ronaldo By News Desk 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

ABB Hosts Technology Day For Nepalese Companies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018 By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75