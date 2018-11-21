COAS General Thapa Inaugurated CoAS International Women Football

Chief of The Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa inaugurated Sixth CoAS International Women Football 2075 amid a function at Nepal Army Headquarters’ Football Ground.

Organized with technical support from All Nepal Football Association, 12 teams from Nepal and India are taking part in the tournament. The winner will take shield along with Rs.300, 000.00 cash, runner up R.150, 000.00 and Rs.50000.00 for third.

In the first match, Province 7 defeated province 1 by 2-1.Simiarly, in other match; province 3 beat 4 by 4-1.