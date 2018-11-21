Deepika And Ranveer’s North Indian Wedding Photos Will Make Your Day

After sharing their mehendi and Konkani wedding photos, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated their fans with the first pictures from their north Indian wedding, which took place according to Sikh rituals on November 15

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been treating their fans by releasing back-to-back photos from their lavish and intimate wedding in Italy. After we saw their clicks from the mehendi and Konkani wedding, DeepVeer shared another set of photos from their north Indian marriage, the Anant Karaj.

After the Konkani wedding on November 14, Deepika and Ranveer had a vibrant north Indian nuptial on the next day. While Deepika flaunted her ‘chooda, nath and chunni’, Ranveer complimented her in a red ensemble complete with a turban.

Check out all the photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s north Indian wedding here:

Deepika and Ranveer, who dated for six long years, first shared the screen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Their next two films were Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Before kicking off the promotions for his upcoming film Simmba, Ranveer took time off for D-day.

The two Bollywood heartthrobs picked a resort in Italy with the backdrop of the picturesque Lake Como for their big day. While the wedding was a highly private affair with only around 30-40 close friends and family present, the two will throw two lavish receptions in India.

The actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday while heading to Bengaluru where they will host their first wedding reception on November 21 at The Leela Palace from 5 pm onwards. The second reception will be held at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on November 28.

Courtesy: The Indian Express