Deepika And Ranveer’s North Indian Wedding Photos Will Make Your Day

Deepika And Ranveer’s North Indian Wedding Photos Will Make Your Day

Nov. 21, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

After sharing their mehendi and Konkani wedding photos, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated their fans with the first pictures from their north Indian wedding, which took place according to Sikh rituals on November 15

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been treating their fans by releasing back-to-back photos from their lavish and intimate wedding in Italy. After we saw their clicks from the mehendi and Konkani wedding, DeepVeer shared another set of photos from their north Indian marriage, the Anant Karaj.

After the Konkani wedding on November 14, Deepika and Ranveer had a vibrant north Indian nuptial on the next day. While Deepika flaunted her ‘chooda, nath and chunni’, Ranveer complimented her in a red ensemble complete with a turban.

Check out all the photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s north Indian wedding here:

deepika-ranveer-wedding13.jpg

deepika-ranveer-wedding11.jpg

deepika-ranveer-wedding12.jpg

deepika-ranveer-wedding14.jpg

deepika-ranveer-wedding10.jpg

Deepika and Ranveer, who dated for six long years, first shared the screen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Their next two films were Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Before kicking off the promotions for his upcoming film Simmba, Ranveer took time off for D-day.

The two Bollywood heartthrobs picked a resort in Italy with the backdrop of the picturesque Lake Como for their big day. While the wedding was a highly private affair with only around 30-40 close friends and family present, the two will throw two lavish receptions in India.

The actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday while heading to Bengaluru where they will host their first wedding reception on November 21 at The Leela Palace from 5 pm onwards. The second reception will be held at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on November 28.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President
Nov 21, 2018
Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018
Nov 21, 2018
Climate Change Poses Bigger Threat Than Thought: Study
Nov 21, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Farmers' Loans Worth $500,000
Nov 21, 2018
Rajinikanth: Akshay Kumar Is The Hero And Villain Of 2.0
Nov 20, 2018

More on Entertainment

Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018 By News Desk 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Farmers' Loans Worth $500,000 By News Desk 7 hours, 1 minute ago
Rajinikanth: Akshay Kumar Is The Hero And Villain Of 2.0 By News Desk 1 day, 6 hours ago
2.0 Making Video Reveals How Rajinikanth’s Looks Were Accomplished By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos By News Desk 5 days, 7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Exchange Rings Before Tying The Knot In Italy By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75