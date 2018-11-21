Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents

Nov. 21, 2018, 1:12 p.m.

Five persons died in five separate road accidents in Bhaktapur, Rupandehi, Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta West). Asharam Damaru, 53, of Inachwok of Bhaktapur Municipality 7 died after a scoter he was driving crashed at Shrijananagar of Bhaktpur Municipality. He died at Iwamora Hospital in Bhaktapur on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred following failing to control the speed.

Shiva Kumar Pal, 30, of Omsatiya Rural Municipality died after he fell from a tractor he was driving in same area. Lokdendra Bahadur Karki of Kanchanpur 33 and unknown person expected to be 38 died after a bus crashed in Suryabasti of Sunwal Municipality 13 of Nawalparasi West. Other 38 including driver seriously injured in the accident.

Shreedhar Shah, 30, a resident of Birgunj Metropolitan City, died after he fell from a tractor he was travelling.

