Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking

Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking

Nov. 21, 2018, 1:24 p.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd collaboration with local hotel owners’ has organized a financial literacy and interaction program on Nepal’s tax system and digital banking.

Organized to disseminate information on various dimensions in Digital Banking in Nepal and Tax system to the hotels and restaurant owners of Gongabu area of Kathmandu, chartered accountant Shesh Mani Dahal, who has been working as a tax expert trainer and consultant, took classes on the importance tax system. Global IME Banks’ Information and Technology Department’s head Anil Joshi highlighted the importance of various dimension of Digital Banking in Nepal.

With its 132 branckes, 15 Revenue Collection country, 140 ATM, 6 extension counters and 104 branch-less banking and 3 representatives abroad, Global IME has been providing services to 9.5 million clients.

IMG_0393_-.JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission
Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet
Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari
Nov 21, 2018
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents
Nov 21, 2018
Sunkosi-Marin Diversion Project Will Start Soon: Minister Pun
Nov 21, 2018

More on Economy

Everest Bank Organized EBL Talent Hunt By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
World Bank Group Committed To Support Nepal’s Development Goals: Hartwig Schafer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
World Bank Provides US$ 155.7 Million To Nepal To Enhance Connectivity and Human Capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Amazon Names Locations For New US HQs By News Desk 1 week ago
Global IME Bank and Asian Life Insurance Company Signs Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
BFIN AND BIBM Signs Agreement for Sustainable Human Resources Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018 By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75