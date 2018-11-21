Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking

Global IME Bank Ltd collaboration with local hotel owners’ has organized a financial literacy and interaction program on Nepal’s tax system and digital banking.

Organized to disseminate information on various dimensions in Digital Banking in Nepal and Tax system to the hotels and restaurant owners of Gongabu area of Kathmandu, chartered accountant Shesh Mani Dahal, who has been working as a tax expert trainer and consultant, took classes on the importance tax system. Global IME Banks’ Information and Technology Department’s head Anil Joshi highlighted the importance of various dimension of Digital Banking in Nepal.

With its 132 branckes, 15 Revenue Collection country, 140 ATM, 6 extension counters and 104 branch-less banking and 3 representatives abroad, Global IME has been providing services to 9.5 million clients.