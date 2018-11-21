Minister Gyawali Urges Japanese Investors To Invest In Nepal

Minister Gyawali Urges Japanese Investors To Invest In Nepal

Nov. 21, 2018, 9:47 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali urged the Japanese investors and businessmen to invest in Nepal in the sectors of development and modernization of agriculture, hydropower generation, infrastructure building, IT, tourism, service, among others. He assured the investors of the Government’s full support in their ventures in Nepal.

Investment Seminar picture 1.jpg

Delivering the key note speech at the Nepal Investment Seminar in Tokyo, Minister Gyawali called on the Japanese tourism entrepreneurs to publicize about Nepal’s tourism prospects among Japanese people and encourage them to visit Nepal to make the Visit Nepal Year 2020 successful.

Minister highlighted the recent political development in Nepal, priorities of the Government and the policies of the Government of Nepal for attracting foreign investment in Nepal.

In the Seminar, Maha Prasad Adhikari, CEO of Investment Board Nepal, presented highlighting the prevailing laws, regulations, procedures and potential projects in various sectors for investment in Nepal. On the occasion, Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Prativa Rana, Executive Vice President of JETRO Naoyoshi Nobuchi and Deputy Head of UNIDO ITPO Tokyo Ferda Gelegen also made their remarks. Hideaki Hachiya, CEO of EIKEN CO. Ltd. also shared his experiences of his ongoing business in Nepal in the Seminar.

The Seminar was jointly organized by the Embassy of Nepal, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office, Tokyo. More than 150 prominent Japanese investors, businessmen, tourism entrepreneurs and media people were present in the Seminar.

Foreign Minister and his delegation arrived in Osaka this evening. Honorary Consul of Nepal to Osaka Kunio Imanashi received him and also hosted a reception-dinner in his honour. According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Tokyo, Minister and his delegation is scheduled to leave Osaka for Bangkok tomorrow evening.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission
Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet
Nov 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking
Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari
Nov 21, 2018
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents
Nov 21, 2018

More on News

Energy Minister Pun Urges To Work For Hydropower Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Indian Army General Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan Extends the Food Assistance Program to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Requested Japanese Assistance In Priority Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
White House Restores CNN Reporter's Pass By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
U.S. Mission And The Nepali Private Sector Promote Responsible Recruitment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018 By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75