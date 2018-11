Fida Hussain, 45, a resident of Chatabeli of Duhabi Municipality 9, died after an unknown person fired him while he was in morning walk. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, Hussain was working as a supervisor of Jaya Baba Brick Factory.

Two unknown persons, who fired from a motorbike, ran away following firing. Police is searching the person involved in the crime.