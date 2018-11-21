Sunkosi-Marin Diversion Project Will Start Soon: Minister Pun

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun said that the government is working to generate resources for the construction of Sunkosi-Marin Diversion Project. Inspecting the Sunkosi Marin Diversion site in Khurkot, minister Pun said that the project will link Himal, Hill and Terai.

The project is the final of the completion of design. Minister Pun has said that the detailed survey will complete within four months.

Visiting the dam site, Minister Pun also discussed the multipurpose project with local representatives. Minister Pun has announced that the project will be forwarded as a national priority project.

According to a press release issued by Minister Pun’s Press coordinator Roshan Khadka, the estimated cost of the hydropower project is Rs. 53 billion and 32 billion for irrigation. This project is expected to complete within a five years of starting of construction.

Minister Pun said that this project will irrigation 122,000 hectors of land in Terai and hill and the project will generate 425 MW of power. He said that the government will search perspective investor after submission of detail report.