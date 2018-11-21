Sunkosi-Marin Diversion Project Will Start Soon: Minister Pun

The project is the final phase of completion of the design phase. Minister Pun has said that the detailed survey will complete within four months.

Nov. 21, 2018, 10:17 a.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun said that the government is working to generate resources for the construction of Sunkosi-Marin Diversion Project. Inspecting the Sunkosi Marin Diversion site in Khurkot, minister Pun said that the project will link Himal, Hill and Terai.

The project is the final of the completion of design. Minister Pun has said that the detailed survey will complete within four months.

Visiting the dam site, Minister Pun also discussed the multipurpose project with local representatives. Minister Pun has announced that the project will be forwarded as a national priority project.

According to a press release issued by Minister Pun’s Press coordinator Roshan Khadka, the estimated cost of the hydropower project is Rs. 53 billion and 32 billion for irrigation. This project is expected to complete within a five years of starting of construction.

Minister Pun said that this project will irrigation 122,000 hectors of land in Terai and hill and the project will generate 425 MW of power. He said that the government will search perspective investor after submission of detail report.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission
Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet
Nov 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking
Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari
Nov 21, 2018
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents
Nov 21, 2018

More on Water and Energy

Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
European Investment Bank To Attend Ground-Breaking Of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
IPAN Opposes New Directive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Kul Man Ghising: A Moment Of Brilliance And Abundance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
India Plans To Export More Electricity To South Asia By Newspapers 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018 By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75