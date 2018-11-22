13 Years Old Girl Raped In Myalung

13 Years Old Girl Raped In Myalung

Nov. 22, 2018, 1:23 p.m.

Police in Terahathum arrested twenty three years old Santosh Limbu, a resident of Ranigaun of Kummayak Rural Municipality of Panchthar on the charges of raping of 13 years old girl of Myalung Municipality 3 of Taplejung district.

According to Nepal Police, further investigation is going on.

Patrolling Police of Metropolitan Area Police Baudha and Municipal Police Prabhag Kapan confiscated 18750 liters of homemade illegal alcohol and destroyed it. According to a news bulletin of Metropolitan Police News Desk Ranipokhari, recovered from various shed in Tribeni chowk of Gokarneshwor Municipality and destroyed all the alcohol.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Five Killed In Four Separate Motorcycle Accidents
Nov 22, 2018
24 Tech Companies To Take Part In Nepal’s First Tech Titans Futsal Tournament 2018
Nov 22, 2018
Embassy Of India And CII Organize The Construction Equipment Exhibition- Conmac 2018
Nov 22, 2018
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated CoAS International Women Football
Nov 21, 2018
ABB Hosts Technology Day For Nepalese Companies
Nov 21, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Five Killed In Four Separate Motorcycle Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 48 minutes ago
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Suicide Bomber Kills Over 50 At Religious Event In Kabul By Reuters 1 day, 5 hours ago
Eight Killed In Eight Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Police Arrested A Person With Stolen Scooter In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

24 Tech Companies To Take Part In Nepal’s First Tech Titans Futsal Tournament 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
Embassy Of India And CII Organize The Construction Equipment Exhibition- Conmac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
Silicone Implants Can Increase A Woman’s Risk Of Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer, Says Study By News Desk Nov 22, 2018
Giant Dust Storm Sweeps Across Australia By News Desk Nov 22, 2018
Sri Lanka Mass Graves: 230 Skeletons Found At Country's Largest Site By News Desk Nov 22, 2018
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated CoAS International Women Football By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75