13 Years Old Girl Raped In Myalung

Police in Terahathum arrested twenty three years old Santosh Limbu, a resident of Ranigaun of Kummayak Rural Municipality of Panchthar on the charges of raping of 13 years old girl of Myalung Municipality 3 of Taplejung district.

According to Nepal Police, further investigation is going on.

Patrolling Police of Metropolitan Area Police Baudha and Municipal Police Prabhag Kapan confiscated 18750 liters of homemade illegal alcohol and destroyed it. According to a news bulletin of Metropolitan Police News Desk Ranipokhari, recovered from various shed in Tribeni chowk of Gokarneshwor Municipality and destroyed all the alcohol.