Embassy Of India And CII Organize The Construction Equipment Exhibition- Conmac 2018

More than 150 business exhibitors and companies from India will showcase their products and services during the exhibition, including some of the largest companies such as JCB, L&T, Hyundai, Caterpillar, Tata Hitachi, among others.

Nov. 22, 2018, 12:18 p.m.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is partnering with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for an exhibition of construction equipment and technology-ConMac 2018 from November 22-24, 2018 at Salagari Open Ground, Bhaktapur, Nepal.

According to press release issued by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, more than 150 business exhibitors and companies from India will showcase their products and services during the exhibition, including some of the largest companies such as JCB, L&T, Hyundai, Caterpillar, Tata Hitachi, among others. With more than 200,000 sq ft of display area, this exhibition is poised to be Nepal’s largest exhibition of construction equipments. More than 4000 business visitors are expected during the exhibition.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth has consented to inaugurate the event. Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri will be the Guest of Honor. A gathering of Indian and Nepali construction business leaders, business federations and Nepali Government officials would be present.

This exhibition aims to bring the construction industry companies of both countries to further enhance the already high level of engagement amongst this industry between the two countries.

