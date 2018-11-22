Five people killed in four separate accidents in Bhaktapur, Jhapa, Dhanusha and Pyuthan district. Manoj Magar, 24, a residence of Bardibas and temporarily leaving in Changathali of Lalipur district died after a tipper hit him in Balkot, Surya Binayak Municipality-2 of Bhaktapur district. He died on the way to B and B Hospital Guwarko.

According to central police news section, Central Police News Section, PHQ, Naxal.Yubaraj Khatri, 23, a resident of Mechi Municipality 12 and Manju Baraili, 27, of Birtamod Municipality 3 died after two motorcycles coming from opposite side collided. They declared that during the treatment at B and C Hospital Birtamod. However, Subish Gurung, 20, of Jaditbuti Kathmandu, who was travelling in one of the motorbikes, is admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Akchaya Kumar, 25, resident of Baharwa, Mahottari district died after a motorbike he was driving crashed at Basaiyakuti of Janakpur Sub-Municipality 24. He died on the way to Janakpur Zonal Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Similarly, Rajendra Rahu, 35, a resident of Dang Ghorahi Sub-Municipality 15 died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Cheranettar of Mandabi Rural Municipality-5 of Pyuthan District. Surba Bahadur Thapa, 40, of Malrani Rural Municipality of Arghakhanchi district, is admitted to district Hospital in Bijuwar of Pyuthan.

The motorbike crashed after it fell from the mountain due to over speed.