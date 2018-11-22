Five Killed In Four Separate Motorcycle Accidents

Five Killed In Four Separate Motorcycle Accidents

Nov. 22, 2018, 1:25 p.m.

Five people killed in four separate accidents in Bhaktapur, Jhapa, Dhanusha and Pyuthan district. Manoj Magar, 24, a residence of Bardibas and temporarily leaving in Changathali of Lalipur district died after a tipper hit him in Balkot, Surya Binayak Municipality-2 of Bhaktapur district. He died on the way to B and B Hospital Guwarko.

According to central police news section, Central Police News Section, PHQ, Naxal.Yubaraj Khatri, 23, a resident of Mechi Municipality 12 and Manju Baraili, 27, of Birtamod Municipality 3 died after two motorcycles coming from opposite side collided. They declared that during the treatment at B and C Hospital Birtamod. However, Subish Gurung, 20, of Jaditbuti Kathmandu, who was travelling in one of the motorbikes, is admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Akchaya Kumar, 25, resident of Baharwa, Mahottari district died after a motorbike he was driving crashed at Basaiyakuti of Janakpur Sub-Municipality 24. He died on the way to Janakpur Zonal Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Similarly, Rajendra Rahu, 35, a resident of Dang Ghorahi Sub-Municipality 15 died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Cheranettar of Mandabi Rural Municipality-5 of Pyuthan District. Surba Bahadur Thapa, 40, of Malrani Rural Municipality of Arghakhanchi district, is admitted to district Hospital in Bijuwar of Pyuthan.

The motorbike crashed after it fell from the mountain due to over speed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

13 Years Old Girl Raped In Myalung
Nov 22, 2018
24 Tech Companies To Take Part In Nepal’s First Tech Titans Futsal Tournament 2018
Nov 22, 2018
Embassy Of India And CII Organize The Construction Equipment Exhibition- Conmac 2018
Nov 22, 2018
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated CoAS International Women Football
Nov 21, 2018
ABB Hosts Technology Day For Nepalese Companies
Nov 21, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

13 Years Old Girl Raped In Myalung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 50 minutes ago
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Suicide Bomber Kills Over 50 At Religious Event In Kabul By Reuters 1 day, 5 hours ago
Eight Killed In Eight Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Police Arrested A Person With Stolen Scooter In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

24 Tech Companies To Take Part In Nepal’s First Tech Titans Futsal Tournament 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
Embassy Of India And CII Organize The Construction Equipment Exhibition- Conmac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
Silicone Implants Can Increase A Woman’s Risk Of Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer, Says Study By News Desk Nov 22, 2018
Giant Dust Storm Sweeps Across Australia By News Desk Nov 22, 2018
Sri Lanka Mass Graves: 230 Skeletons Found At Country's Largest Site By News Desk Nov 22, 2018
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated CoAS International Women Football By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75