Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Vice President Pun

Amjad Hussain B. Sial, Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) called on Nanda Bahadur Pun, Vice President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal today.

During his call on the Vice President, the Secretary General invited him to grace with his august presence the Thirty-fourth SAARC Charter Day Commemoration Ceremony being organized on 07 December 2018. Vice President had been pleased to accept the invitation.

During the meeting, Vice President Pun, while underscoring the need for early convening of the Nineteenth SAARC Summit, stated that Nepal, as the current Chair of SAARC, has been in active consultation with the Member States for evolving a consensus on a new set of dates for the Summit. He expressed the hope that other Member States would agree to early convening of the Nineteenth Summit.

Vice President Pun also appreciated the role played by the Secretary General for taking forward the SAARC process. The dignitary expressed the confidence that SAARC will gain momentum from his long experience, strenuous efforts and able leadership.

According to a press release issued by SAARC Secretariat, the Secretary General expressed appreciation to the Government of Nepal for its unflinching commitment to the SAARC process and sustained efforts being made by the leadership for early convening of the Nineteenth SAARC Summit. He also thanked the Rt. Hon. Vice President for the support given by the Government of Nepal to the work of the SAARC Secretariat. He expressed the hope that he will continue to receive full support from the Government of Nepal in future as well.