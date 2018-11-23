Embassy Of India Celebrates ITEC And Maulana Azad Day

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day and Maulana Azad Day at Hotel Hyatt on 22 November 2018.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel was the Chief Guest of the event. Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri noted that the ITEC program has been pivotal in promoting human resources development in Nepal by training senior officers and officials from various Ministries and Departments of the Government of Nepal in India’s most premier institutions. About 150 ITEC alumni attended the celebration.

The celebration was also attended by a number of Secretaries and Senior Officers of the Government of Nepal whose Ministries and Departments have utilized various ITEC courses in training and human resource development of their officials. The training courses are in the fields of computers, engineering, information technology, journalism, banking, legislation, power, remote sensing, manpower research, education, empowerment of women, hydrology, law enforcement, business planning and promotion, accounts and finance, etc. Dozens of Nepali water resources experts are pursuing their M. Tech or P.G. Diploma in the fields of irrigation water management and water resources development at the prestigious IIT, Roorkee. Till date, 1353 participants have attended mid-career short, medium and long-term professional training courses under ITEC program.

The event was also marked the 130th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad who oversaw the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology and the foundation of the University Grants Commission as the first Education Minister of India. Students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India, Kathmandu presented an endearing cultural performance on the occasion.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, ITEC Program is fully funded by the Government of India to share India’s developmental experience with 161 friendly developing countries, including Nepal.