Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Offers Sicilian Food

Nov. 23, 2018, 3:28 p.m.

Rox Restaurant, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu’s signature Italian outlet, is offering an authentic regional menu featuring the cuisine of Sicily, the pride of Italian culinary culture. The special menu has been crafted by Chef Dhiraj Khadka, whose expertise in Italian cuisine comes from a culinary journey spanning more than 16 years.

According to a press release issued by Mohini Shrestha, Marketing Communications Manager of Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, having worked in international hotels like Jumeirah al Naseem, Jumeirah at Etihad towers, The Ritz – Carlton and Regency Intercontinental, his expertise in the cuisine has been honed to perfection and looks forward to take the guests of Kathmandu on an Italian epicurean journey.

The food course ranges from Antipasti, Soups, Pastas, and Mains to sweets. Few highlights of the promotional menu is as below: • Pollo Alla Miele (Marinated honey & mustard chicken lightly fried, served on bed of garden salad) • Filetto Di Salmone (Pan fried crispy skin salmon served with cherry tomato, lemon capers sauce) • Calamari fritti (Salt & pepper squid with chili basil parsley & aioli) • Pepperoncino pollo (Marinated spicy chicken, rocket, onion, chili mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce) • Cannoli, roasted pista topping with snow sugar - a tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough filled with a sweet cream

The restaurant will offer from 23 November to 14 December, 2018 at Rox Restaurant Rate from 6.00 to 10.00 PM

