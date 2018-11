Press Council Nepal decided to provide Press Council Sanima Bank National Journalism Award to Journalists duo Krishna Jwala Devkota and Arun Baral.

According to a press release issued by the Council, each will receive Rs.250, 000.00 cash prize. Debkota is a chief editor of Naya Patrika Daily and Baral is an editor of Onlinekhabar.com

Selected by award committee of Press Council Sanima National Journalism Award Committee, the award will be distributed on 10th December.