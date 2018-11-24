Campaign On Sexual Harassment Against Women In Public Transport Launched

Nov. 24, 2018, 9:40 p.m.

Zonta Club of Kathmandu, Sajha Yatayat, Metropolitan Traffic Police and Sabah Nepal jointly launched a campaign on violence against women in public transport. Prominent actor Madan Krishna Shrestha launched the program aimed a function today at Sajha Yatayat at Pulchwok.

In two hours long program, various speakers highlighted the importance of public awareness to eliminate violence against women in public transport. Moderated by Rupa Dixit, chairperson of Zonta Club of Kathmandu said that this program aimed to generate awareness and prevent sexual violence against women in public transport.

Renowned Women Activist Chadani Joshi, who spent decades advocating for gender rights as Regional Director of UNIFEM South Asia and now adviser of Sabah-Nepal said that the understanding about domestic violence has increased in Nepal in the last two decades. She said that there still need to go a long way to end sexual and other violence.

Senior Superintendent of Police and head of Metropolitan Traffic Police Basant Panta said that Traffic Police has been taking action against sexual violence against women in public transport. “We have already fined more than 400 offenders in the last one year,” said SSP Panta. He said that Metropolitan Police is ready to work with civil society organization to punish those involve in the sexual harassment against women.

Delivering the vote of thanks, chairperson of Sajha Yatayat and human right activist and journalist Kanak Mani Dixit expressed the happiness over the response of the people against sexual harassment in public transport. he said that the success of the campaign will depend upon the level of awareness generation against sexual harassment in public transport.

The campaign is a part of sixteen days long Violence Against Women campaign.

Photos of the program

