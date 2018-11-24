Forthcoming Visit Of UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Janakpur Is Culturally And Religiously Important Event: Rajendra Mahato

Convener of Rashtriya Janta Party Nepal Rajendra Mahato said that people in Janakpur and Mithila are enthusiastically waiting to welcome chief minister of Utter Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and his team leading marriage procession in coming Bibahapanchmi from Ayodhya on December 12.

“No political party and individual has to question who has to come and who don’t come to Janakpur,” said Mahato.

“This is highly a symbolic procession led by Chief Minister of Utter Pradesh which has heart to heart relations with Mithila. Any move by particular party and leader to politicize our culture is condemnable,” said Mahato. “The move to politicize the visit is also invasion against our culture and religion. “

“We are very much honored to have chief minister of Utter Pradesh himself leading a procession which has very much linked with our culture and religion. “It is a matter of privilege and pride for all of us to welcome in our land such a high level delegation.

This is a matter of religious and cultural sanctity. We condemned the move by some leaders of Nepali Congress to create controversy on our centuries old cultural and religious ties. Nepali Congress Party must officially announce whether it is just a view of some individuals or the opinion of the party.

“Bibahapanchmi is a cultural and religious event which brings Madhesh and India closer reminding our roti and beti relations,” said RJPN convener Rajendra Mahato. “We condemned those who try to mix religion and culture with petty political interest,” said Mahato.

He also questions the interest of a person and party to break cultural and religious relations of Madhesh with India particularly Utter Pradesh.