Lalitpur Patriots Officially Announces 3 Foreign Players For TVS EPL T20 2018

Nov. 24, 2018, 8:53 p.m.

Lalitpur Patriots has announced the three mandatory foreign players for TVS Everest Premier League T202018scheduled to be held at the Tribhuvan University Stadium from December 8-22.

Keeping in view of the excellent performances by Wicket Keeper-Batsman Jay Kishan Kolsawala and Batsman-Leg Break Bowler Sunny Patel in last year’s edition, Lalitpur Patriots has decided to retain them for this year too. Jai Kishan Kolsawala, 29, plays domestic cricket from Baroda and has featured in two T20 matches along with four List A matches while Sunny Patel, 31, has featured in 7 List A matches scoring a total of 179 runs with a highest score of 53 not out.

Gaurav Yudhveer Tomar.jpg

The latest addition to the team is Batsman and Right Arm Off Break Bowler Gaurav Tomar, 27 from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He made his T20 debut against Rajasthan in March 21, 2013 at Nagpur.

As per the tournament regulations, all teams are required to include three foreign players in their 15 member squad. The Patriots have also retained national cricket team Vice Captain Gyanendra Malla-who is also the marquee player of the team as the skipper and the highly experienced and sought after Raju Basnyat as the coach.

“Addition of these 3 talented and experienced Indian cricketers into our squad will surely bolster the depth and balance of our team. We are now stronger than what we were last year. I am confident that our boys will learn a lot from them while sharing the same dressing room and during the matches. Overall, we have a very balanced team now”. – Raju Basnyat, Coach –Lalitpur Patriots.

Sunny Patel.jpg

