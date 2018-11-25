Depression Linked To Increased Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat: Study

Depression Linked To Increased Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat: Study

Nov. 25, 2018, 8:39 a.m.

Depressed people could be at an increased risk of developing irregular heartbeat, says a study. Anti-depressants have been previously linked with some serious, but rare heart rhythm disturbances, prompting the question of whether they might also raise the risk of atrial fibrillation. However, in the study, the risk of irregular heartbeat was 7.65-fold higher before starting anti-depressants, suggesting that anti-depressant medication itself is not associated.

On the other hand, taking anti-depressant drugs helped reduce the depressive symptoms, the study showed. “The message for patients who already have atrial fibrillation is that you do not need to be concerned about taking anti-depressant medication if you need it,” said Morten Fenger-Gron, from the Aarhus University in Denmark.

“Look after your mental health because our study supports existing evidence that problems with the mind can be detrimental for the heart,” he added. For the study, the team included 785,254 Danish citizens initiating antidepressant treatment. The risk of atrial fibrillation was assessed after starting treatment and in the month before when it was assumed that patients were depressed but medically untreated.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, showed that patients taking anti-depressants, used as an indicator of depression, had a 3.18-fold higher risk of atrial fibrillation during the first month of treatment compared with the general population. However, the association gradually reduced thereafter — to 1.37-fold at 2 to 6 months and 1.11-fold at 6 to 12 months.

“Filling a prescription for anti-depressants, which we used as an indicator of depression, was associated with a three-fold greater risk of atrial fibrillation. The decrease with time could suggest that treatment may alleviate this risk,” Fenger-Gron said.

Atrial fibrillation causes 20 to 30 per cent of all strokes and increases the risk of dying prematurely which include signs such as palpitations, shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain and dizziness.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Nepalese Women Continue To Face Violence Of All Forms
Nov 25, 2018
Former King Gyanendra Danced In Birthday Celebration
Nov 25, 2018
Boca Juniors V River Plate In Copa Libertadores Final Postponed After Bus Attack
Nov 25, 2018
Ralph Breaks The Internet Co-Director: We Wanted To Explore Good, Bad Of Internet
Nov 23, 2018
Leaning Tower Of Pisa Tilts A Little Less (But You’ll Hardly Notice)
Nov 23, 2018

More on Health

For A Good Heart Health, Strength Training Is Better Than Aerobics: Study By News Desk 2 days, 7 hours ago
Silicone Implants Can Increase A Woman’s Risk Of Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer, Says Study By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
Climate Change Poses Bigger Threat Than Thought: Study By News Desk 4 days, 6 hours ago
Early Risers Are Less Likely To Develop Breast Cancer By News Desk 6 days, 6 hours ago
Make Toilets And Safe Sanitation Services Accessible To All By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh 6 days, 20 hours ago
Almonds May Boost Heart Health In Diabetic People By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepalese Women Continue To Face Violence Of All Forms By News Desk Nov 25, 2018
Former King Gyanendra Danced In Birthday Celebration By News Desk Nov 25, 2018
19 Killed In 12 Separate Road Accidents Various Districts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2018
Prashansha KC: Awareness Campaign To End Child Marriage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2018
Congo Approves Clinical Trials For Ebola Treatments By Reuters Nov 25, 2018
UN Country Team In Nepal To Organize Program To Mark 16 Days Of Activism In All Seven Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75