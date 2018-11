Former King Gyanendra attended the birthday party of his son-in-law Rajib Shahi in Trisara Restaurant in Lainchaur with his family. He also danced along with his family members celebrating the part. His son former crown Prince Paras and other relatives attended the party.

In recently, former King Gyanendra is actively taking part in social and religious programs. He has already attended the various religious functions in number of places in Nepal and India recently.

Content courtesy: Deshsanchar