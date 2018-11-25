Prashansha KC: Awareness Campaign To End Child Marriage

Age does not matter! Defying this, Prashansha won the title of Glocal Teen Hero 2018 on 1st of September, 2018.

She is 17-year-old Youtuber and Social Activist. She is passionate to work on film shooting, editing, post- production and writing script on her own. Not only the entertaining vlogs, she loves to shoot the documentaries that would expose the urgency of the eradication of child marriage.

After she was introduced to the child marriage in her locality, feeling disturbed she was very keen to work on eradicating it. She defines, “The platform I got actually made my dream come true. I wanted to present my work and then get the mentors to understand my visions regarding what specific I want to work on. And act grand!”

According to press release issued by Glocal Pvt. Ltd., she initiated the project “Awareness Campaign to End Child Marriage” is an awareness campaign to end child marriage in Rukum and to create good learning and growing atmosphere for children which is free of early marriage, early pregnancy, poverty, unemployment and many more.

On September of 2017, she initiated and completed a project named “Eradication of Kidnap Marriage” to spread awareness against kidnap marriage and child marriage for 21 days in Rukum. She is very keen to work for the educational uplift of the students in Mid-Western part of Nepal. Previously she used to teach English in a government school. She strongly believes that her efforts to eradicate the kidnap marriage will bring a distinct change in Nepalese society

She has started working in her recent project from October. The program will complete in December, 2018.

The project is about ending child marriage through effective way of awareness. The project is organized with the initiation and leadership of Glocal Teen Hero 2018 Prashansha KC, in collaboration with Zonta Club of Kathmandu and Glocal Pvt. Ltd.

She has conducted awareness campaign to 1200 students of Rukum focused on the discussions about prevention of these marriages, awareness about importance of being employed and educated, awareness about reproductive health, defense, empower girls and women to fight for their rights, awareness campaign to communities about moral and legal judgements.

To aware the women, she also conducted ‘Workshops in Ama Samuha’. With good parenting skills, it included all the above sessions. Reaching out more in the community, she did Ghar Dailo program as well. The project addressed the benefits of marrying at right age, scope and responsibility of new generation and many more to elderly people.

The documentary will be made to portray the lives of victim and execution of project to inform the youth about this problem all over Nepal.