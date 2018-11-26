11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Nov. 26, 2018, 4:31 p.m.

Eleven people killed in ten separate road accidents in Mahotari, Morang, Kanchanpur, Nawalparasi, and Mahotari, Dhading, Jhapa, Saptari and Udaipur districts.

According to Nepal Police Central News Desk, Umakala Devi Chaudhari, 45, of Aurahi Municipality died after a motorcycle she was travelling collided with other motorbike in Ramgogalpur Municipality-8 of Mahottari district.

Sujan Maden, 25 and Gopi Rai, 28, of Urlabari Municipality 4, died after a truck hit their motorbike in Belbari Municipality 10 of Morang District.

Madan, a motorbike driver and Rai a pillion declared dead in Nobel Medical College Morang. Similarly, Om Nath Upreti, 65, of Sanischare Municipality of Morang died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in the road. Shrawan Kumar Chaudhari of Belauri Municipality-9 died after a bust hit a motorbike he was driving. Basanti Palli Magar, 14, died when a tractor and three wheeler collided in Tribeni Rural Municipality of Nawlparasi (East).

Two years old Lalu Mandal died after a tractor hit him in Gausala Municipality 1 of Mahottari district. Sajan Sunar, 27, died after mini truck crashed in Galchi Rural Municipality of Dhading district. Helper of the truck Dewan Tamang, 27, and Janu Sunuwar, 29, were admitted to Trauma Center for further treatment. Lukhi Ram Satar, 35, of Gaurigunj Rural Municipality Korabari 2 died after a jeep hit him in Kamal Rural Municipality of Jhapa.

Mohammad Yejajul Huq, 39, died after a motorbike he was driving hit the truck in Sambhunath Municipaity-8 of Saptari district.

Sonam Rai, 18, died after tripper hit a motorbike he was driving in Udayapur district.

