Police arrested Samir Shivahari Panthi, 35, of Dhurkot Rural Municipality-6 of Dabara on the charges of allegedly raping 52 tears woman of same village.

According to Nepal Police Central News Desk, further investigation is on.

Police Recovered Homemade Illegal Alcohol

Police of Metropolitan Police has confiscated over 700 liters of house made local alcohols from different parts of Balambu and Matatirtha of Chadaragiri Municipality. Police recovered these during patrolling and check up.