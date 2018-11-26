ADB Provides Rs.16.92 Billion To Nepal

ADB Provides Rs.16.92 Billion To Nepal

Nov. 26, 2018, 8 p.m.

Asian Development Bank ADB agreed to provide US$ 150 million equivalent to 16.92 billion rupees as development assistance for two projects.

Finance Secretary Rajan Khanal and Country Director Mukhtor Khamudkhanov signed loan agreements for 2 separate projects aimed a function in Ministry of Finance.

The projects include a $20 million loan to South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Power System Expansion Project Additional Financing, to support the transmission and distribution subprojects, and a $130 million loan for the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project to improve access to community-managed water supply and sanitation in 20 urban municipalities of Nepal.

Under South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Power System Expansion Project-Additional Financing, ADB assisted the Government of Nepal in increasing capacity of national power grid and enhancing renewable energy development.

According to ADB, the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Power System Expansion Project is building more than 200 kilometers of power transmission lines, as well as substations, along Kali Gandaki corridor in the Himalayas and Marsyangdi-Kathmandu route.

The project is also building or upgrading more than 1,000 kilometers of power distribution lines in the east, central, and west regions of the country. To bring affordable renewable energy to remote areas, the project is building small hydroelectric power plants, as well as mini-grid based solar and solar/wind hybrid energy systems.

The Government of Nepal has requested a loan of $20 million from ADB's concessional ordinary capital resources to cover a shortfall resulting from a change in financing arrangement from one of the cofinanciers of the current Nepal: South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Power System Expansion Project.

The Urban Water Supply and Sanitation (Sector) Project will support the ongoing efforts of the Government of Nepal to provide better access to water supply and sanitation services to the growing urban population.

ADB has supported the government in improving water supply and sanitation services in 70 of the 176 small towns in Nepal through three small towns projects introducing continuous water supply, meeting national quality standards, and providing universal household connections with subsidized connections and affordable supply for poor and vulnerable households.

Building upon the successful implementation of earlier interventions, the project will fund physical investments in water supply and sanitation infrastructure and non-physical investments to improve service regulation, governance, and user participation in selected municipalities, previously referred to as small towns.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Finance, the government of Nepal has expressed its sincere appreciation to the Asian Development Bank for the loan and grant assistance and for continued support in the socio-economic development of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents
Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped
Nov 26, 2018
Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019
Nov 26, 2018
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018
Nov 26, 2018
President Bhandari Urges To Eliminate Violence Against Women
Nov 25, 2018

More on Economy

JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors By News Desk 14 hours, 21 minutes ago
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
WORLD BANK Firm On Support By A Correspondent 3 days, 15 hours ago
Embassy Of India And CII Organize The Construction Equipment Exhibition- Conmac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
ABB Hosts Technology Day For Nepalese Companies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Menuka Poudel Select On Top 11 saregamapa By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
Water And Power: Mega-Dams, Mega-Damage? By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu By News Desk Nov 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75