Al Pacino To Star In Big-Screen Adaptation Of William Shakespeare’s King Lear

Al Pacino To Star In Big-Screen Adaptation Of William Shakespeare’s King Lear

Nov. 26, 2018, 9:09 a.m.

Veteran actor Al Pacino is all set to portray King Lear on the big screen adaptation of William Shakespeare’s epic tragedy. The project will mark yet another collaboration between Pacino and director Michael Radford, reported The Observer.

The two have earlier worked on The Merchant of Venice, the 2004 film adapted from the Shakespeare play. In the feature, Pacino played the role of Jewish moneylender, Shylock.

King Lear depicts the gradual descent into madness of the title character, after he disposes of his kingdom by giving bequests to two of his three daughters egged on by their continual flattery, bringing tragic consequences for all.

“Lear is the one that everyone aims for. Al has been toying with the idea for a long time. There’s a difference between Shylock, who’s only in five scenes, and Lear, who is in every scene, pretty much,” Radford said.

“It’s enormous. I think (Pacino) would like to have that kind of kudos because he’s a terrific actor,” he added.

The shooting for the project is expected to start next year in the UK. Pacino will also be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s next, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Courtesy: PTI

News Desk

Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors
Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu
Nov 26, 2018
The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football
Nov 26, 2018
Russia Seizes Ukrainian Naval Ships
Nov 26, 2018
Unemployment Is A Major Problem Of Nepal: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala
Nov 26, 2018

More on Entertainment

Ralph Breaks The Internet Co-Director: We Wanted To Explore Good, Bad Of Internet By News Desk 3 days, 9 hours ago
Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018 By News Desk 5 days, 4 hours ago
Deepika And Ranveer’s North Indian Wedding Photos Will Make Your Day By News Desk 5 days, 9 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Farmers' Loans Worth $500,000 By News Desk 5 days, 10 hours ago
Rajinikanth: Akshay Kumar Is The Hero And Villain Of 2.0 By News Desk 6 days, 9 hours ago
2.0 Making Video Reveals How Rajinikanth’s Looks Were Accomplished By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu By News Desk Nov 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75