From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu

From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu

Nov. 26, 2018, 9:19 a.m.

While there’s no magical way to escape the wrath of the winter season, keeping a check on your food intake can certainly help you to prevent seasonal flu and viral diseases. From black tea to yoghurt and oranges, these food have the power to protect against influenza, a common infection of the upper respiratory tract that can cause serious complications in older adults, pregnant women, infants and people with certain chronic health problems such as asthma. Here’s a quick guide to the food you must include in your regular diet to prevent flu and cold.

Black Tea

Black tea prepared with a ginger, lemongrass and other spices helps protect your body against cold and flu. A research at Harvard University also showed that people who drank five cups of black tea a day for 2 weeks had improved immune system T cells to pump out 10 times more cold and flu virus-fighting interferon.

Yoghurt, Buttermilk

Researcher have found that yoghurt contains a bacteria called Lactobacillus reuteri that reduces the susceptibility of catching cold. These bacteria ware found to produce immune substances that help in protecting the body from flu and cold.

Green Leafy Vegetable

Vegetables like spinach, broccoli, kale, cabbage among others are a rich source of vitamins like A, C and E. These seasonal fresh vegetables boost immunity and safeguard your body from flu and influenza.

Garlic

Apart from adding flavour to your food, garlic provides your body with several health benefits. Eating 3-4 cloves of raw garlic every morning boosts immunity and helps to keep viral infections at bay. It is also a very efficient anit-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral agent which prevents microbial infections in the body.

Oranges and lemons

Seasonal fruits like oranges, kinnow, lemon, lime, tomato among others are a rich source of vitamin C and anti-oxidants. They help in building boosting immunity in the body keeping you safe from seasonal flu and viral infections.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors
Nov 26, 2018
The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football
Nov 26, 2018
Al Pacino To Star In Big-Screen Adaptation Of William Shakespeare’s King Lear
Nov 26, 2018
Russia Seizes Ukrainian Naval Ships
Nov 26, 2018
Unemployment Is A Major Problem Of Nepal: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala
Nov 26, 2018

More on Health

Depression Linked To Increased Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat: Study By News Desk 1 day, 10 hours ago
For A Good Heart Health, Strength Training Is Better Than Aerobics: Study By News Desk 3 days, 10 hours ago
Silicone Implants Can Increase A Woman’s Risk Of Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer, Says Study By News Desk 4 days, 9 hours ago
Climate Change Poses Bigger Threat Than Thought: Study By News Desk 5 days, 9 hours ago
Early Risers Are Less Likely To Develop Breast Cancer By News Desk 1 week ago
Make Toilets And Safe Sanitation Services Accessible To All By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh 1 week ago

The Latest

11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football By News Desk Nov 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75