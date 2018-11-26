JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018

JCB, the world’s leading manufacturer of Construction and Earthmoving equipment, showcased an exciting line up of innovative and intelligent machines at the first edition of ConMac in Nepal. The new range of intelligent machines are a blend of technological and digital innovations to meet the growing demand of world-class infrastructure creation in Nepal.

Additionally, JCB also inaugurated the new dealership premises of MAW Earthmovers at Kathmandu. Spread over an area of 30,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility reinforces JCB’s commitment to investing in Nepal. With Sales, Service and Parts available in the same facility, MAW will further deliver its objective of providing an unmatched experience to customers.

Covering the entire country through its 28 outlets, the MAW Earthmovers today employs over 350 people at its offices which includes JCB trained service engineers to ensure unparalleled product support for customers.

JCB has stepped up its integration of Digital technology in its machines by integrating “Internet of Things” through its advanced Telematics Technology, Livelink. The MAW facility houses a fully integrated “Livelink” command centre at the new premises. “Livelink” is an advanced Telematics technology pioneered by JCB in Nepal which helps customers monitor their machines remotely on Service, Operations and Security parameters. Presently, over 350 Livelink enabled JCB machines are successfully working in the country. The technology comes as an optional feature on JCB products.

Speaking on the occasion Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, JCB India Limited said, “We are excited to be a part of ConMac Nepal, the first exhibition for Construction Equipment in the country. Nepal has always been a very important market for JCB, and we have remained committed through world class products for our customers and also through our dealership MAW Earthmovers, the new premises of which are being inaugurated today in Kathmandu. MAW is also contributing towards imparting skills required to operate the machines safely and productively through its Operator Training Centre”

At ConMac 2018, JCB showcased 11 world class products, out of which four are new introductions. JCB is the first manufacturer in the world to offer Automated Manual Transmission known as “Easy Shift” on a Backhoe Loader. It allows gear shifting to take place automatically through a rotating knob below the steering wheel thus, replacing the gear lever and facilitates ease of operation, a rested operator and also ensures better productivity.

The new ecoXcellence Backhoe Loader on display is packed with 30 new innovative features, including 15 industry firsts, and five world’s-first; such as an Automatic Manual Transmission, SOS switch, Economy and Power Mode, Guide me home, Smart App machine Diagnostics.

In addition to this, JCB also introduced the 3DX with Two Wheeled Drive, a machine which is useful in applications where a Four Wheeled Setup is not required. The machine retains the same core value of the JCB Backhoe Loader, that of being a reliable, productive and value for money proposition.

In line with JCB’s philosophy of being a Full Range Infrastructure Equipment Partner, it has also introduced larger Tracked Excavators in Nepal - the JCB 215LC, a 21.5T Tracked Excavator and the JCB 380LC Xtra, a 38T Tracked Excavator.

Vipin Sondhi further said, “Nepal is a significant Excavator market for JCB and we have introduced two new Excavators at ConMac 2018 – the JCB 215LC (21.5T) and the JCB 380LC Xtra (38T). We have brought in our Global range of products such as the new eco excellence Backhoe Loader with Five World’s First features. Nepal has tremendously invested in infrastructure creation and we foresee sustained opportunities for JCB products driven due to the focus on developing infrastructure in the country”

Being a full range infrastructure equipment partner, JCB also introduced an all new 38T Tracked Excavator, the JCB 380LC Xtra which comes with a powerful engine and its hydraulic performance gives the power to do more. The wide range of heavy duty buckets can be used as per different applications and strata to maximise output which is available from 1.4 to 2.3 cubic metre. Power boost feature increases hydraulic system pressure to provide higher digging force and lifting capacity when needed.

The JCB 215LC, the 21.5T Tracked Excavator, with bucket capacity from 0.8 to 1.02 cubic metre, aims to make work more cost-effective. It is designed to deliver higher output at lower fuel consumption for better results and its robust design makes it suitable for long duty cycles.