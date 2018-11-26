Menuka Poudel Select On Top 11 saregamapa

Menuka Poudel Select On Top 11 saregamapa

Nov. 26, 2018, 8:11 p.m.

Menuka Poudel Seleceted On Top 11 sa re ga ma pa. Menuka is the first Nepal contestant to reach the top 11. Out of 13 contestant, sightless Menuka, a girl from eastern Nepali town Jhapa, entered next round in a tough competition.

Menuka Poudel’s double standing ovation performance on Saregamapa 2018 .She secured 98 percent.

In today’s episode of Saregamapa 2018, Menuka Poudel received two standing ovations by the judges. Scoring 98% for her performance of ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ Menuka Poudel received a standing ovation by the judges

. Richa Sharma said that it was a superb performance. She confessed that Menuka Poudel is quickly becoming her favourite on Saregamapa 2018. Wajid Khan said that her voice is beautiful. He also pointed out how Menuka Poudel delivered the notes with confidence.

Shekhar Ravjiani said that her growth on the show is impeccable. The judges gave her another standing ovation for the same performance

Judges did not spare any time to give score needed to reach 11th.

Courtesy: Tellybest

Courtesy: YouTube

News Desk

Water And Power: Mega-Dams, Mega-Damage?
Nov 26, 2018
Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors
Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu
Nov 26, 2018
The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football
Nov 26, 2018
Al Pacino To Star In Big-Screen Adaptation Of William Shakespeare’s King Lear
Nov 26, 2018

More on Entertainment

Al Pacino To Star In Big-Screen Adaptation Of William Shakespeare’s King Lear By News Desk 18 hours, 56 minutes ago
Ralph Breaks The Internet Co-Director: We Wanted To Explore Good, Bad Of Internet By News Desk 3 days, 18 hours ago
Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018 By News Desk 5 days, 13 hours ago
Deepika And Ranveer’s North Indian Wedding Photos Will Make Your Day By News Desk 5 days, 18 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Farmers' Loans Worth $500,000 By News Desk 5 days, 19 hours ago
Rajinikanth: Akshay Kumar Is The Hero And Villain Of 2.0 By News Desk 6 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

ADB Provides Rs.16.92 Billion To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Water And Power: Mega-Dams, Mega-Damage? By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75