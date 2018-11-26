Menuka Poudel Select On Top 11 saregamapa

Menuka Poudel Seleceted On Top 11 sa re ga ma pa. Menuka is the first Nepal contestant to reach the top 11. Out of 13 contestant, sightless Menuka, a girl from eastern Nepali town Jhapa, entered next round in a tough competition.

Menuka Poudel’s double standing ovation performance on Saregamapa 2018 .She secured 98 percent.

In today’s episode of Saregamapa 2018, Menuka Poudel received two standing ovations by the judges. Scoring 98% for her performance of ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ Menuka Poudel received a standing ovation by the judges

. Richa Sharma said that it was a superb performance. She confessed that Menuka Poudel is quickly becoming her favourite on Saregamapa 2018. Wajid Khan said that her voice is beautiful. He also pointed out how Menuka Poudel delivered the notes with confidence.

Shekhar Ravjiani said that her growth on the show is impeccable. The judges gave her another standing ovation for the same performance

Judges did not spare any time to give score needed to reach 11th.

Courtesy: Tellybest

Courtesy: YouTube