Russia Seizes Ukrainian Naval Ships

Russia Seizes Ukrainian Naval Ships

Nov. 26, 2018, 9:03 a.m.

Russia has fired on and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels off the Crimean Peninsula in a major escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Two gunboats and a tug were captured by Russian forces. A number of Ukrainian crew members were injured.

Each country blames the other for the incident. On Monday Ukrainian MPs are due to vote on declaring martial law.

The crisis began when Russia accused the Ukrainian ships of illegally entering its waters.

The Russians placed a tanker under a bridge in the Kerch Strait - the only access to the Sea of Azov, which is shared between the two countries.

_104484525_ad27dbe7-b6bf-4c14-91bc-2300def1926a.jpg

During a meeting of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, President Petro Poroshenko described the Russian actions as "unprovoked and crazy".

Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says has been called for 11:00 New York time (16:00 GMT) on Monday.

Tensions have recently risen in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov off the Crimean peninsula - annexed by Russia in 2014.

How did the crisis unfold?

In the morning, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats, and the Yana Kapa tug, tried to sail from the Black Sea port of Odessa to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine says the Russians tried to intercept the ships, ramming the tug. The vessels continued towards the Kerch Strait, but were prevented by the tanker.

Russia scrambled two fighter jets and two helicopters to the area. It accused the ships of illegally entering its waters and said the traffic had been suspended for security reasons.

The Ukrainian navy later said the boats had been hit and disabled as they tried to leave the area. It said six crew members had been injured.

_104484836_gettyimages-1065065128.jpg

Russia's FSB later confirmed that one of its patrol boats had used force to seize the three Ukrainian vessels but said only three sailors had been wounded.

Ukraine said it had informed the Russians of its plan to move its ships through the sea to Mariupol.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors
Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu
Nov 26, 2018
The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football
Nov 26, 2018
Al Pacino To Star In Big-Screen Adaptation Of William Shakespeare’s King Lear
Nov 26, 2018
Unemployment Is A Major Problem Of Nepal: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala
Nov 26, 2018

More on International

Congo Approves Clinical Trials For Ebola Treatments By Reuters 1 day, 10 hours ago
Leaning Tower Of Pisa Tilts A Little Less (But You’ll Hardly Notice) By News Desk 3 days, 9 hours ago
Giant Dust Storm Sweeps Across Australia By News Desk 4 days, 9 hours ago
Sri Lanka Mass Graves: 230 Skeletons Found At Country's Largest Site By News Desk 4 days, 10 hours ago
Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President By News Desk 5 days, 4 hours ago
Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu By News Desk Nov 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75