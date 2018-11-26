Unemployment Is A Major Problem Of Nepal: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala

Unemployment Is A Major Problem Of Nepal: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala

Nov. 26, 2018, 8:20 a.m.

Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada is currently in Sanya, China for Miss World event, which is going to be held on 8th December, 2018, said unemployment is a major problem of Nepal. Replying to a question on head to head challenge, she made this remark. She said that in absence of employment back home many Nepalese youth are going abroad for employment.

Shrikhankala.jpg

She said that employment can be generated in Nepal through promotion of tourism. She said that tourism is our strength. I want to introduce Nepal in the globe as a country of diverse culture, religion and ethnicity. She also said that Nepalese celebrates many festivals and they also like to enjoy it. Contestants from across the world participated in the program.

shrinkhalakhatiwada.png

Born in a well known political family, daughter of Nepal’s well known politician and MP Birodh Khatiwada and granddaughter of veteran environmental activist and founding chair of Nepal Teacher Association Badri Prasad Khatiwada.

Past few days, Miss World is organizing some competitions among contestants on Top Model, world designer and catwalk book presentation categories. France won the top model competition. However, Miss Nepal Khatiwada is one of the strong candidate among participants.

Photo Courtesy to various sources and video Youtube

News Desk

Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors
Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu
Nov 26, 2018
The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football
Nov 26, 2018
Al Pacino To Star In Big-Screen Adaptation Of William Shakespeare’s King Lear
Nov 26, 2018
Russia Seizes Ukrainian Naval Ships
Nov 26, 2018

More on News

Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Yogi Adityanath To Represent Indian Prime Minister At Janakpur Event By Yubaraj Ghimire 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
President Bhandari Urges To Eliminate Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 41 minutes ago
Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Pays A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepalese Women Continue To Face Violence Of All Forms By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra Danced In Birthday Celebration By News Desk 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football By News Desk Nov 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75