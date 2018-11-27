Aamir Khan Apologises For Failing To Entertain With Thugs Of Hindostan, Says Will Try Harder Next Time

Nov. 27, 2018, 8:16 a.m.

Actor Aamir Khan has taken complete responsibility for the disappointing performance of his film Thugs of Hindostan at the box office, apologising to the viewers for not being able to entertain them. The big Diwali release this year, the film opened with a record-breaking Rs 50 crore on day one but nosedived soon after. It was trashed by critics and tanked amid negative word of mouth.

Talking about Thugs of Hindostan’s disappointing performance at the box office, Aamir said, “I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure that we tried our level best. There are people who have liked the film a lot and we would like to thank them. We are happy that they liked the film but that’s a minority. Majority of the people did not like the film and we are aware of the fact. So there is no doubt that we did go wrong. I want to apologise to the viewers who came to watch my film in the theatres as I was not able to entertain them despite trying my best. But those who came with so many expectations did not enjoy the film and I am feeling very bad about it.” He was speaking at the award ceremony of India’s Storytellers Script Contest.

104502188_9abc91bf-dfe0-4d71-92b4-86b66c82dcf7.jpg

On being asked about if had any idea about the reason behind such a response, the actor said, “I am not very comfortable talking about these things in public. My film is like my child. So failure is also mine.”

Talking about the film’s release in China, he added, “The audience is free to speak and say what they want to say about me or the film. I am feeling very bad for not entertaining the audience. Next time we will try harder. The China release will be happening next month so let’s see what happens.”

Thugs of Hindostan was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Made at a mammoth budget, the film suffered heavily in its first week itself with its first Monday collections at just Rs 5.25 crore. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the total collections of the film stood at Rs 139.50 crore after 11 days.

Courtesy: Hindustan Times

News Desk

