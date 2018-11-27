Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Kavre And Bardia

Two people killed in two separate road accidents in Kavre and Bardia Districts. According to a news bulletin from the Central News Desk of Nepal Police, Purna Bahadur Magar, 39, of Sanopokhari 7 in the Morang district died after a bus collided with the motorbike he was driving whilst at Bucchakot in the Namobuddha Municipality of Kavre district.

Dhatu Tharu, 72, of Khairapur in Madhuban Municipality of Bardia district died after a motorbike hit him near his house. He died at the Nursing Home Hospital in Nepalgunj while undergoing treatment.