16 Years Girl Raped

Nov. 28, 2018, 8:18 a.m.

Police arrested twenty-year old Arun Chaudhary and other two persons from Badrdia Municipality-5 of Bardia District on allegedly raping 16 years old girl from same village.

According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police, further investigation is on.

