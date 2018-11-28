16 Years Girl Raped

Police arrested twenty-year old Arun Chaudhary and other two persons from Badrdia Municipality-5 of Bardia District on allegedly raping 16 years old girl from same village.
According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police, further investigation is on.
