Aung San Suu Kyi and Hun Sen To Visit Nepal

Nov. 28, 2018, 12:52 p.m.

Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counselor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar are paying an official visit to Nepal on 29-30 November. According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she is in official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

During the Visit, the State Counselor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar will pay a courtesy call on Bidya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal.

Aung San Suu Kyi will hold official talks with the Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, will call on the State Counselor of Myanmar. This will be her First visit to Nepal by the State Counselor of Myanmar.

Similarly, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen,Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is paying an Official Goodwill Visit to Nepal on 29-30 November 2018.

Hun Sen, will hold official talks with the Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and exchange views on matters of mutual interest. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, will call on the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

This will be his First visit to Nepal by the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

