Eat Less Meat To Meet Climate Targets: Study

Eat Less Meat To Meet Climate Targets: Study

Nov. 28, 2018, 8:33 a.m.

The livestock sector could use almost half of the 1.5 degrees Celsius greenhouse gas emission budget allowed by 2030, so addressing this should be a key part of the strategy to hit climate targets, a new study said on Tuesday. Farmed animal law and policy fellow Helen Harwatt at Harvard Law School advises that getting protein from plant sources instead of animal sources would drastically help in meeting climate targets and reduce the risk of overshooting temperature goals.

For the first time, Harwatt proposes a three-step strategy to gradually replace animal proteins with plant-sourced proteins, as part of the commitment to mitigate climate change. These are acknowledging that current numbers of livestock are at their peak and will need to decline. Set targets to transition away from livestock products starting with foods linked with the highest greenhouse gas emissions such as beef, then cow’s milk and pork.

The best available food approach is assessing suitable replacement products against a range of criteria, including greenhouse gas emission targets, land usage and public health benefits. In the study published in Climate Policy, Harwatt further elaborates that recent evidence shows, in comparison with the current food system, switching from animals to plants proteins could potentially feed an additional 350 million people in the US alone.

Previous studies suggested reducing meat and dairy consumption also provides a range of added benefits such as preserving biodiversity and improving human health. The article reports that the current livestock population in the world is around 28 billion animals and constitutes the highest source of two major greenhouse gases — methane and nitrous oxide.

The production of methane in particular is troublesome, as it has an 85 times greater global warming potential than carbon dioxide over a 20-year time frame. Methane emissions from the livestock sector are projected to rise by 60 per cent by 2030 – the same time period over which strong and rapid reductions are needed.

“Given the livestock sector’s significant contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions and methane dominance, animal to plant protein shifts make a much-needed contribution to meeting the Paris temperature goals and reducing warming in the short term, while providing a suite of co-benefits,” Harwatt added.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Nations Urged To Accelerate Efforts To Wipe Out Hunger And Malnutrition
Nov 28, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches To Semifinal
Nov 28, 2018
Petrol Bomb And Clashes At AEK V Ajax
Nov 28, 2018
Global Wage Growth Lowest Since 2008, While Women Still Earning 20 Per Cent Less Than Men
Nov 28, 2018
Air Pollution Affects Life Expectancy Worse Than Smoking, Terrorism: Study
Nov 27, 2018

More on Health

Air Pollution Affects Life Expectancy Worse Than Smoking, Terrorism: Study By News Desk 1 day, 10 hours ago
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu By News Desk 2 days, 10 hours ago
Depression Linked To Increased Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat: Study By News Desk 3 days, 10 hours ago
For A Good Heart Health, Strength Training Is Better Than Aerobics: Study By News Desk 5 days, 10 hours ago
Silicone Implants Can Increase A Woman’s Risk Of Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer, Says Study By News Desk 6 days, 10 hours ago
Climate Change Poses Bigger Threat Than Thought: Study By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Nations Urged To Accelerate Efforts To Wipe Out Hunger And Malnutrition By News Desk Nov 28, 2018
Temples And The Life of Hanumandhoka Palace Kathmandu (Photo Features) By Chiara Ferretti Nov 28, 2018
Norwegian Embassy And UNICEF Sign Agreement To Jointly Tackle The Disability In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018
Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Udayapur and Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018
Two Girls Allegedly Raped Separately In Kathmandu And Bhkatapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018
Japan To Provide Assistance For The Rehabilitation Of A School And School Building in Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75