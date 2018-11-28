Norwegian Embassy And UNICEF Sign Agreement To Jointly Tackle The Disability In Nepal

Norwegian Embassy And UNICEF Sign Agreement To Jointly Tackle The Disability In Nepal

Nov. 28, 2018, 1:29 p.m.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy and UNICEF have entered into a partnership to improve the situation of children with functional limitations with the aim of strengthening inclusive education in Nepal.

In a ceremony held in Kathmandu today, Lasse Bjørn Johannessen, Ambassador, Royal Norwegian Embassy, and Tomoo Hozumi, UNICEF Representative to Nepal, signed the partnership agreement. The alliance includes the Embassy providing 25 million Norwegian Kroner (nearly US$3 million) to UNICEF over the next three years.

According to a press release issued by UNICEF, the partnership will support the collection of national-level data on difficulties faced by children in performing certain activities. The data will help identify children with functional limitations and compare the levels of their participation within their education, social and family life. It will also help in measuring to what extent children are socially included; and will be used for monitoring the situation of children with disabilities and thus support local, state and federal tiers of government’s planning for and implementation of inclusive education.

DSC_1360.jpg

"The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to partner with UNICEF in addressing the issues of children with functional limitations in Nepal,” said Johannessen “Improving data on disability and the services provided to children with functional limitations is an urgent priority in Nepal. Knowledge and awareness raised on the situation faced by children with functional limitations will allow us to take concrete actions to address them, improving access to education and leading to a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous Nepal.”

The Royal Norwegian Embassy-UNICEF partnership will be supporting UNICEF’s work in promoting inclusive education for children with disabilities through a variety of ways, including: using early detection methods and screening of children with disabilities and functional limitations; by providing teaching and learning materials; by providing gender and disable-friendly toilets; and ensuring teacher training and ongoing classroom support in schools. Support will also be provided to families and communities to ensure an enabling environment is being created to enhance the potential of children with functional limitations

“Children living with disabilities face huge barriers in reaching their full potential and often experience the worst forms of discrimination,” said Hozumi. “By ensuring that education is inclusive, we can help to ensure that these children are provided with the necessary skills and knowledge to enable them to reach their full potential. Our vision is to build a world where every child can grow up healthy, protected from harm and educated, so they can reach their full potential. This partnership will help make this vision a reality.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Udayapur and Jhapa
Nov 28, 2018
Two Girls Allegedly Raped Separately In Kathmandu And Bhkatapur
Nov 28, 2018
Japan To Provide Assistance For The Rehabilitation Of A School And School Building in Sindhupalchowk
Nov 28, 2018
Aung San Suu Kyi and Hun Sen To Visit Nepal
Nov 28, 2018
Minister Adhikari Calls NAC Management To Operate Flights On Time
Nov 28, 2018

More on News

Japan To Provide Assistance For The Rehabilitation Of A School And School Building in Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Aung San Suu Kyi and Hun Sen To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Yogi Adityanath To Represent Indian Prime Minister At Janakpur Event By Yubaraj Ghimire 2 days, 10 hours ago
Unemployment Is A Major Problem Of Nepal: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala By News Desk 2 days, 11 hours ago
President Bhandari Urges To Eliminate Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Nations Urged To Accelerate Efforts To Wipe Out Hunger And Malnutrition By News Desk Nov 28, 2018
Temples And The Life of Hanumandhoka Palace Kathmandu (Photo Features) By Chiara Ferretti Nov 28, 2018
Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Udayapur and Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018
Two Girls Allegedly Raped Separately In Kathmandu And Bhkatapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches To Semifinal By News Desk Nov 28, 2018
Minister Adhikari Calls NAC Management To Operate Flights On Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75