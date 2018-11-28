Petrol Bomb And Clashes At AEK V Ajax

Petrol Bomb And Clashes At AEK V Ajax

Nov. 28, 2018, 8:27 a.m.

AEK Athens’ Champions League defeat to Ajax in the Greek capital was marred by violent scenes before kick-off.

The away fans came under attack as home supporters threw flares into the stands. Social media footage also appeared to show a home fan throwing a ‘Molotov cocktail’ – an improvised petrol bomb – towards Ajax supporters.

Shocking photos from the game also showed police officers hitting Ajax fans, many of whom were pictured caked in blood. The Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt ran over to the visiting fans at one point, in an attempt to play the role of peacemaker.

Petrol-bomb-explodes-in-the-stands-2.jpg

There was then further crowd disturbance, with several firecrackers set off at the start of the second half, with the smoke affecting players on both sides. No arrests or injuries were immediately reported.

Police also clashed with mostly Greek fans in central Athens earlier in the day. Rival supporters were involved in the violence near the city’s police headquarters. Traffic was blocked after youths hurled petrol bombs at rival supporters and police.

Petrol-bomb-explodes-in-the-stands-9.jpg

The trouble comes just three days after the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Argentinian rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate was postponed because of fan violence.

Ajax won the match 2-0, with Dusan Tadic scoring from a penalty in the 68th minute and adding a second goal four minutes later as the Dutch side secured their place in the last 16. Marko Livaja was sent off for AEK, who can not qualify for the Europa League knockout rounds after losing all five of their group games.

Petrol-bomb-explodes-in-the-stands-4.jpg

Courtesy: The Guardian

News Desk

Nations Urged To Accelerate Efforts To Wipe Out Hunger And Malnutrition
Nov 28, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches To Semifinal
Nov 28, 2018
Eat Less Meat To Meet Climate Targets: Study
Nov 28, 2018
Global Wage Growth Lowest Since 2008, While Women Still Earning 20 Per Cent Less Than Men
Nov 28, 2018
Air Pollution Affects Life Expectancy Worse Than Smoking, Terrorism: Study
Nov 27, 2018

More on Sports

The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football By News Desk 2 days, 10 hours ago
Boca Juniors V River Plate In Copa Libertadores Final Postponed After Bus Attack By News Desk 3 days, 10 hours ago
Lalitpur Patriots Officially Announces 3 Foreign Players For TVS EPL T20 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
24 Tech Companies To Take Part In Nepal’s First Tech Titans Futsal Tournament 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated CoAS International Women Football By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago
Alexander Zverev Beats Novak Djokovic In Two Sets To Win ATP Finals Title By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Nations Urged To Accelerate Efforts To Wipe Out Hunger And Malnutrition By News Desk Nov 28, 2018
Temples And The Life of Hanumandhoka Palace Kathmandu (Photo Features) By Chiara Ferretti Nov 28, 2018
Norwegian Embassy And UNICEF Sign Agreement To Jointly Tackle The Disability In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018
Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Udayapur and Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018
Two Girls Allegedly Raped Separately In Kathmandu And Bhkatapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018
Japan To Provide Assistance For The Rehabilitation Of A School And School Building in Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75