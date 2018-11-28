Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches To Semifinal

Gossips and Rumors Shrinkhala Khatiwada has reached to the semi-final at the 2018 Miss World in China. Earlier, her wardrobe malfunction in the dress round became the hot gossip of the beauty pageant. According to Gossipgist.com online, She is one of the popular Miss Nepal title holders (Miss Nepal 2018).

She attended and completed her school from Hetauda Academy in Hetauda. She moved to Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal after completing school level. She completed her high school from Goldengate International College in Kathmandu. She then attended Tribhuvan University, Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk Campus, one of the reputed Engineering colleges in Nepal. She graduated in architecture as a topper from there.

Career of Shrinkhala Khatiwada She desired to participate in Miss Nepal the beauty pageant while she was a young girl. She planned to compete for the beauty pageant after graduating from university. Shrinkhala Khatiwada Shrinkhala Khatiwa stands 1.7m ie. five feet seven inches tall. Her hair color is black and the color of her hair is brown. She has a slim body. She has maintained her body perfectly.

Currently, she is participating in the 2018 Miss World in China. For the Miss World 2018, she featured Gosaikunda, an alpine freshwater.

Video Courtesy: YouTube

Courtesy: Gossipgist.com