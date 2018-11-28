Two Girls Allegedly Raped Separately In Kathmandu And Bhkatapur

Police arrested Rabiraj Gurung, 18, of Gorkha District and Som Tmang, 17, of Panchkhal Municipality 15 allegedly raping twenty two years old woman of Sukumbasi tole. Police also arrested three others on the charges of attempted rape.

According to Central News Desk of Nepal Police, she was raped at staff room of Qashi Chinese Restaurant and Bar at Jyatha, when she was on the way to search a room.

Police arrested Abinash or Dhruba Nepali, 18, of Rampur Rural Municipality-3 of Ramechhap on allegedly charges of raping fourteen years old girl from Chautara Sangachokgadhi Municipality.

Nepali lured the girl and took her to Changunarayan Municipality-6 of Nagarkot and allegedly raped her last night.