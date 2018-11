Two persons killed in two separate road accidents in Udayapur and Morang. Padam Rajbanshi, 30, of Dhaijan of Mechi Municipality 12 died after a tripper hit a motorbike he was driving in Morang Pathari of Sanischare of Jhapa district. He died at Urlabari Hospital in Morang.

Saroj Tamang, 52, of Chaudandgadhi Municipality-4 died after a motorbike hit him at Itabhatta of Belka Municiaplity-1 of Udayapur district. He died at a polyclinic while undergoing a treatment.