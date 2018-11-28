Ustad Zakir Hussain Performs Tabala Concert In Kathmandu

Ustad Zakir Hussain Performs Tabala Concert In Kathmandu

Nov. 28, 2018, 8 a.m.

The Embassy of India Kathmandu organized a concert of world renowned Tabla Maestro Padma Bhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain in Embassy premises on 27th November, 2018. The Event was organized in association with Surya Nepal, Nepal SBI, Jet Airways and Radisson Hotel.

The program was attended by over 1000 persons, covering different walks of life-politicians, artists, musicians, literary persons, students and media. At the Program, the Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain was accompanied by Anantha Krishnan on Mridangam, Sabir Khan on Sarangi, Navin Sharma on Dholak and Mujeeb Dadarkar (Sound Engineer).

Ustad Zakir Hussain is a world renowned personality in the field of music and his group made this performance an entirely unforgettable experience. He enthralled the audience with his energetic, contemporary and classical portrayal of tabla playing which would be remembered by Kathmandu for a long time.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the concert with Ustad Zakir Hussain took place in Nepal after a gap of 17 years to celebrate 70 years of India and Nepal diplomatic ties and to cherish shared musical heritage of both the countries.

