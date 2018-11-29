5 reasons to watch Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s film 2.0

5 reasons to watch Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s film 2.0

Nov. 29, 2018, 8:23 a.m.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is all set to hit the big screen on November 29. The movie has been creating a generous amount of buzz since the project was announced. And not without reason. With a star-studded cast and stunning visuals, 2.0 promises to be a blast. Here are five reasons to check out the film.

Rajinikanth

ak1.jpg

The name sells itself. In the latter half of his cinematic career, Rajini has been open about accepting movies that help him explore unchartered territories in the inimitable Thalaivar fashion. Be it Kabali, Kaala or the upcoming 2.0 and Petta; the superstar seems energised to work on starkly different films.

Akshay Kumar’s debut

rajini4.jpg

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be making his debut in the south Indian film industry with 2.0. And that is definitely something to look forward to. Will his venture prove to be as successful as the performance of his Hindi movies, only time will tell. Akshay plays the antagonist Crow Man in the film.

Visual effects

rajini2.jpg

One of the biggest selling points of 2.0 is that the film is big on technology. 2.0’s action sequences have been shot on special 3D cameras. The film is being touted as one of the most expensive films made in Asia. Having spent the money they did, there are bound to be some spellbinding moments in the movie.

The narrative

rajini3.jpg

2.0 is being hailed as the spiritual successor to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. However, not too long director Shankar had said that 2.0 is not your quintessential sequel. It is a complete film in itself, according to the filmmaker. So what lies next for Rajinikanth’s Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot? A question that will be answered on November 29, hopefully.

Entertainment

By the looks of it, 2.0 looks like one fun ride. Be it Rahman’s music, the jaw-dropping visuals, or the concept itself, if nothing else, fans are going to flock to theaters to just have a ball.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

'Siberian Unicorn' Walked Earth With Humans
Nov 29, 2018
Obesity May Increase Asthma Risk In Children: Study
Nov 29, 2018
Nations Urged To Accelerate Efforts To Wipe Out Hunger And Malnutrition
Nov 28, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches To Semifinal
Nov 28, 2018
Eat Less Meat To Meet Climate Targets: Study
Nov 28, 2018

More on Entertainment

Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches To Semifinal By News Desk 1 day, 6 hours ago
Ustad Zakir Hussain Performs Tabala Concert In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Aamir Khan Apologises For Failing To Entertain With Thugs Of Hindostan, Says Will Try Harder Next Time By News Desk 2 days, 11 hours ago
Menuka Poudel Select On Top 11 saregamapa By News Desk 2 days, 23 hours ago
Al Pacino To Star In Big-Screen Adaptation Of William Shakespeare’s King Lear By News Desk 3 days, 10 hours ago
Ralph Breaks The Internet Co-Director: We Wanted To Explore Good, Bad Of Internet By News Desk 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Transitional Justice Needs To Comply UN Procedures : UN Special Rapporteur (Detailed of Preliminary Observations) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
Home Minister Thapa Praises North Korean Ambassador For His Successful Tenure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
People Public Private Partnerships By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Nov 29, 2018
NIBL Opens Branch Office In Hikila In Darchula District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
Eight People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
NIBLACE Ltd To Issue Shares Of Gurans Microcredit Ltd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75