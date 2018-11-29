Eight People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents

Eight People Killed In Four Separate Road Accident

Nov. 29, 2018, 5:31 p.m.

Eight people killed in four separate road accidents in Dailekh, Surkhet Kapilvastu and Sarlahi Districts. According to Nepal Police Central News Desk, five people died on Wednesday after a jeep crashed in Thatikaadh Rural Municipality -3 of Dailekh District. Other three were admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Those killed in the accidents included Rajendra Shahi,45, Nirmal Bam,24, Ramesh Shahi,30,Ratna Shahi,46 and Dilip Shahi 26.

Mahendra Bahadur Chand, 36, of Shivalaya of Jajarkot-9 Danda died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Simta Rural Municipality of Surkhet District.

Similarly, Safikul Pafia,24, of Gorusinga of Buudhabhumi Municipality -2 of Kapilvastu District died when a truck hit him in Harpur of same municipality in east west high way.

Laxman Das, 39, of Hariwan Municipality died after a bus hit the motorcycle he was driving at Naryaroad of same municipality of Sarlahi district.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Transitional Justice Needs To Comply UN Procedures : UN Special Rapporteur (Detailed of Preliminary Observations)
Nov 29, 2018
Home Minister Thapa Praises North Korean Ambassador For His Successful Tenure
Nov 29, 2018
NIBL Opens Branch Office In Hikila In Darchula District
Nov 29, 2018
NIBLACE Ltd To Issue Shares Of Gurans Microcredit Ltd
Nov 29, 2018
Global IME Bank And Nepal Cancer Hospital And Research Center Signs Agreement
Nov 29, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Udayapur and Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Two Girls Allegedly Raped Separately In Kathmandu And Bhkatapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
16 Years Girl Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Kavre And Bardia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
52 Years Old Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Transitional Justice Needs To Comply UN Procedures : UN Special Rapporteur (Detailed of Preliminary Observations) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
Home Minister Thapa Praises North Korean Ambassador For His Successful Tenure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
People Public Private Partnerships By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Nov 29, 2018
NIBL Opens Branch Office In Hikila In Darchula District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
NIBLACE Ltd To Issue Shares Of Gurans Microcredit Ltd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
Global IME Bank And Nepal Cancer Hospital And Research Center Signs Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75