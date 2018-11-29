Eight people killed in four separate road accidents in Dailekh, Surkhet Kapilvastu and Sarlahi Districts. According to Nepal Police Central News Desk, five people died on Wednesday after a jeep crashed in Thatikaadh Rural Municipality -3 of Dailekh District. Other three were admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Those killed in the accidents included Rajendra Shahi,45, Nirmal Bam,24, Ramesh Shahi,30,Ratna Shahi,46 and Dilip Shahi 26.

Mahendra Bahadur Chand, 36, of Shivalaya of Jajarkot-9 Danda died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Simta Rural Municipality of Surkhet District.

Similarly, Safikul Pafia,24, of Gorusinga of Buudhabhumi Municipality -2 of Kapilvastu District died when a truck hit him in Harpur of same municipality in east west high way.

Laxman Das, 39, of Hariwan Municipality died after a bus hit the motorcycle he was driving at Naryaroad of same municipality of Sarlahi district.