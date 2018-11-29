Home Minister Thapa Praises North Korean Ambassador For His Successful Tenure

North Korean ambassador to Nepal Kim Yong Hak paid a farewell call to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal today at his office. During the meeting, Home Minister Badal and ambassador Kim discussed the matter of mutual, bilateral interests and joint cooperation.

Outgoing ambassador Kim has also offered home minister Thapa an invitation to pay visit to North Korea. Home minister Thapa praised out going ambassador’s successful tenure in Nepal and his efforts to strengthening relations between the two countries.