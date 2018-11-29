NIBLACE Ltd To Issue Shares Of Gurans Microcredit Ltd

Nov. 29, 2018, 5:29 p.m.

Gurans Microcredit has appointed NIBLACE Ltd to issue public share of 250000 each worth of Rs.100. Associating CEO of Gurans Nagendra Mishra and General manger Mekha Bahadur Thapa of NIBL ACE Ltd signed the agreement today.With the paid capital Rs.100 million, the microfinance would have 75.5 million net capital following the issuance of share to public.

Based in Dhankuta, the microfinance has 22 branch offices in Dhankuta, Teharathum, Morang, Bhojpur, Okhaldhunga, Panchthar, Taplejung, Sunsari, Ilam and Sankhuwasabha. It offers service to 11000 economically deprived community of those areas.

