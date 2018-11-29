Obesity May Increase Asthma Risk In Children: Study

Obesity May Increase Asthma Risk In Children: Study

Nov. 29, 2018, 8:31 a.m.

Maintaining a healthy weight could prevent thousands of children from developing asthma, according to a study. Researchers from Duke University in the US analysed health data for over 500,000 children in the US and found that obesity might be to blame for about a quarter (23 to 27 per cent) of children with asthma. This could mean about 10 per cent of all kids ages 2 to 17 with asthma may have avoided the illness by maintaining a healthy weight, according to the study published in the journal Pediatrics.

“Asthma is the number one chronic disease in children and some of the causes such as genetics and viral infections during childhood are things we can’t prevent,” said Jason E Lang, an associate professor of pediatrics at Duke University. “Obesity may be the only risk factor for childhood asthma that could be preventable. This is another piece of evidence that keeping kids active and at a healthy weight is important,” said Lang.

For the study, researchers analysed data for 507,496 children from more than 19 million doctor’s visits at six major children’s health centres. The data were entered into a clinical research data network called PEDSnet between 2009 and 2015. Those classified as having asthma had been diagnosed at two or more doctor’s appointments and had also received a prescription, such as an inhaler. Tests of their lung function also confirmed they had the disease.

Children classified as obese had a 30-per cent increased risk of developing asthma than peers of a healthy weight. Asthma did not affect just those with obesity. Children who were overweight but not obese (BMI in the 85-94th percentile) also had a 17-per cent increased asthma risk compared to healthy-weight peers. The researchers calculated asthma risk using several models and adjusted for risk factors such as sex, age, socioeconomic status and allergies. The results remained similar.

Courtesy: PTI

News Desk

'Siberian Unicorn' Walked Earth With Humans
Nov 29, 2018
5 reasons to watch Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s film 2.0
Nov 29, 2018
Nations Urged To Accelerate Efforts To Wipe Out Hunger And Malnutrition
Nov 28, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches To Semifinal
Nov 28, 2018
Eat Less Meat To Meet Climate Targets: Study
Nov 28, 2018

More on Health

Eat Less Meat To Meet Climate Targets: Study By News Desk 1 day, 11 hours ago
Air Pollution Affects Life Expectancy Worse Than Smoking, Terrorism: Study By News Desk 2 days, 11 hours ago
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu By News Desk 3 days, 10 hours ago
Depression Linked To Increased Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat: Study By News Desk 4 days, 10 hours ago
For A Good Heart Health, Strength Training Is Better Than Aerobics: Study By News Desk 6 days, 10 hours ago
Silicone Implants Can Increase A Woman’s Risk Of Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer, Says Study By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Transitional Justice Needs To Comply UN Procedures : UN Special Rapporteur (Detailed of Preliminary Observations) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
Home Minister Thapa Praises North Korean Ambassador For His Successful Tenure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
People Public Private Partnerships By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Nov 29, 2018
NIBL Opens Branch Office In Hikila In Darchula District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
Eight People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018
NIBLACE Ltd To Issue Shares Of Gurans Microcredit Ltd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75